Evangelista Santos Puts an End to His Career

A mixed martial arts (MMA) veteran is hanging up his gloves. Evangelista Santos told MMAFighting.com that he is retiring. The Brazilian had 39 professional MMA bouts, compiling a record of 21-18.

“Cyborg” has competed for top tier promotions such as Pride Fighting Championships (Pride FC), Strikeforce, and Bellator. Santos was last seen in the cage against Michael Page. “Cyborg” was brutally knocked out and suffered a fractured skull.

While Santos had the itch to come back, he felt the risks outweighed the rewards:

“I’m feeling really well, never felt anything (after the surgery), but I don’t think I will fight again. I don’t want to risk getting an aftereffect for the rest of my life and don’t be able to pass on my knowledge, and give work to my family.”

When people look back on “Cyborg’s” career, they may see a tough individual who always came to fight. That’s exactly how Santos hopes fans portray his career.

“I want to be remembered as someone who dedicated his life to the sport he loves and always gave his best, and never picked opponents.”