Even With Broken Hand, Anthony Pettis is Just Happy to Get a Win

By
Fernando Quiles Jr.
-
Anthony Pettis
Image Credit: Getty Images

Anthony Pettis’ hand issue still linger, but a convincing victory is a nice trade-off.

Last night (July 8), Pettis went head-to-head with Jim Miller inside the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada. The lightweight tilt was part of the main card of UFC 213. “Showtime” definitely showed up, earning a unanimous decision win.

Many feel Pettis showed glimpses of his reign of terror at 155 pounds. The former UFC lightweight champion agrees (via MMAFighting.com):

“I felt this way when I went on my title run, when I beat (Joe) Lauzon, (Donald) Cerrone, (Benson) Henderson, all in the first round. I just felt confident in my skillset. I’ve worked really hard on my wrestling with Israel Martinez, and I wanted [Miller] to take a shot on me just to show I had that defense there. I had the range, I felt strong. I hurt my hand in like the second round, the same injury as the Holloway fight, so I stopped throwing that right hand, but everything else worked good.”

Pettis is no stranger to broken hands and he’s certain that the same injury occurred last night.

“I broke [my right hand] in the (Max) Holloway fight, and it broke in a way that I didn’t need surgery, but we knew it could be broken again. So yeah, I’m pretty sure it’s broken, so I’ve got to take it to get x-rays and see what happens.”

