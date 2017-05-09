Ex-TUF Winner Norman Parke Retiring After Upcoming Bout

By
Dana Becker
-
0

Norman Parke is planning on calling it a career later this month.

Parke will face Mateusz Gamrot at KSW 39: Colosseum from Warsaw, Poland on May 27 in his retirement fight. He is challenging Gamrot for his lightweight title.

Parke (23-5-1) has scored back-to-back decision wins since his release from the UFC in 2016, besting Andrew Fisher and Paul Redmond.

The 30-year-old Parke claimed The Ultimate Fighter: The Smashes season title and went on to post a record of 5-3-1 inside the Octagon, including wins over Reza Madadi and Jon Tuck.

All three of Parke’s losses with the UFC were via decision, including two split decision defeats.

