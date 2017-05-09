Ex-TUF Winner Norman Parke Retiring After Upcoming Bout

Norman Parke is planning on calling it a career later this month.

Parke will face Mateusz Gamrot at KSW 39: Colosseum from Warsaw, Poland on May 27 in his retirement fight. He is challenging Gamrot for his lightweight title.

My fight in Poland is my last ever fight, so it's finish or be finished, @KSW_MMA can keep the belt. Gamrot be prepared for a tough fight. — STORMIN NORMAN PARKE (@norman_parke) May 9, 2017

Parke (23-5-1) has scored back-to-back decision wins since his release from the UFC in 2016, besting Andrew Fisher and Paul Redmond.

The 30-year-old Parke claimed The Ultimate Fighter: The Smashes season title and went on to post a record of 5-3-1 inside the Octagon, including wins over Reza Madadi and Jon Tuck.

All three of Parke’s losses with the UFC were via decision, including two split decision defeats.