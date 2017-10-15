Ex-UFC Titleholder Germaine de Randamie Cleared for Action

Former UFC female featherweight champion Germaine de Randamie is now clear to train once more.

De Randamie suffered a hand injury that forced her out of a planned return to bantamweight vs. Marion Reneau at UFC Fight Night 115. She was looking to compete for the first time since winning the featherweight title and subsequently being stripped of it for failing to defend it.

She mentioned receiving the “green light” to start training once again by her doctor, adding that she is “more determined than ever before” and plans to come back “stronger, faster more hungry than ever before.”