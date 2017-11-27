Report: Mayweather ‘Considering 51st Fight’, a Conor McGregor Rematch ‘Floyd’s Call’

Floyd Mayweather Jr. is reportedly ‘training like a maniac’ in the gym and is considering making a dramatic U-turn on his retirement plans

That is according to an article published by TMZ Sports.

The report claims that ‘people close to Mayweather’ believe that money will make a return to the ring at some point next year:

“Floyd has been telling people close to him that he is considering a 51st fight – and he has been training like a maniac in the gym,” the report claims. “He is still in fighting shape and ready to go and we have been told he is kicking around the idea of another comeback.”

Mayweather sparked rumors of a return and a potential rematch with UFC lightweight Conor McGregor last week when he released footage of him back in the gym. While a return to the ring has yet to be indicated by the all-time great, the lure of another big paycheck may be too much to turn down.

Showtime Sports’ Executive Vice President and General Manager, Stephen Espinoza, explained that the company would be behind Mayweather if he chose another bout. With no bigger payday than a rematch with Conor McGregor out there for Mayweather, the Irishman would certainly be the bookmakers’ favorite for his next opponent if he decides to fight again. Espinoza claims that it is ‘Mayweather’s call’ (via Independent.co.uk):

“Look, its Floyd’s call to make at some point,” he said. “And it is hard [to turn down $300m]. I haven’t yet seen anything from him that suggests he’s thinking about McGregor II or anything else. He seems pretty happy retired so I don’t think we’ll see him in the ring again.

“But If there’s a demand for it and people want to see it, then sure, we will get behind the business.”

Mayweather has yet to indicate that he is interested in a rematch with Conor McGregor. However, the 40-year-old recently dismissed that he would entertain a bout with Britain’s former world champion Amir Khan, mocking the welterweight for his recent appearance on a reality TV show in the UK:

“For the last five years all I have been hearing is Amir Khan running his mouth off that he deserves a shot against me,” he told the Sunday Star.

“It’s nothing new for me. Every fighter out there wants a chance against me because they know, win or lose, it’s going to be a big pay day for them. But I have always maintained I am nobody’s meal ticket.

“He wants to fight the best pound-for-pound fighter in the world and now I hear is running away from a few snakes and spiders. I only set up fights with fighters that deserve it and who are going to be part of a great fight for fans.

“Please! He needs to get real and stick with TV.”