Fabricio Werdum: Alexander Volkov is a Really Dangerous Guy

Fabricio Werdum is aware of the dangers that Alexander Volkov presents.

Werdum is set to do battle with Volkov on March 17. The bout will headline UFC London inside the O2 Arena. Werdum is looking to extend his winning streak to three in a row. Meanwhile, Volkov is going for his sixth straight victory.

Use Caution

Speaking to A.G. Fight, Werdum said he’s taking Volkov seriously (via Bloody Elbow):

“Volkov is a really dangerous guy. He has been showing that not only in the UFC, but for a while now. He was a Bellator champion, if I’m not mistaken. He’s great reach and is really, really tall. He’s a real heavyweight. He has great muay thai, but lacks ground skills. You can’t compare his stand-up with his grappling. His striking is very refined, so you must be careful. I’ll fight smart, because he’s a good fighter.”

He went on to explain why the time he spent training with Volkov in the past won’t play a role in the fight.

“He trained with us for a while, for a few weeks, but I can’t base my game plan on that, because it’s completely different. Training and fighting are very different things. I had never seen him before, but I knew who he was. He’s a big guy who knows how to use his reach. After I got to know him, I learned more about him.”

