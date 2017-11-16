Fabricio Werdum Issued with Assault Summons Following Covington Incident

Former UFC heavyweight champion Fabricio Werdum was charged with common assault on Thursday following an incident involving a boomerang and Colby Covington

New South Wales Police took to Facebook to confirm information pertaining to the altercation but have not disclosed the names of either party.

“A man will face court after he allegedly assaulted a man with a boomerang yesterday.About 1.30pm (Thursday 16 November 2017), a 40-year-old man and a 29-year-old man became involved in an altercation outside a hotel on George Street, Sydney.The incident escalated when the 40-year-old man allegedly threw a bag containing the boomerang at the other man, which hit him in the neck.Officers from Sydney City Local Area Command were later alerted to the incident and commenced investigations.

Following inquiries, a 40-year-old man was issued with a Field Court Attendance Notice for common assault. He is expected to appear at Downing Centre Local Court on Wednesday 13 December 2017.

Neither man required medical treatment following the incident,” the statement read.

Werdum has rejected claims that he punched Covington and maintains that the UFC welterweight started the trouble by referring to him as a ‘filthy animal’ before kicking him.

Covington denies that he kicked Werdum and is confident that there is video evidence to support his allegations:

“That’s a complete lie,” Covington said. “He wrote a check his ass can’t cash. He’s on video so all his lies will be told soon.”