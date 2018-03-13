Fabricio Werdum: Colby Covington is an Insignificant Fighter

It’s clear that Fabricio Werdum doesn’t care much for Colby Covington.

For months, Covington has gotten under the skin of many Brazilian fans and fighters. Ahead of his bout with Demian Maia, Covington said Brazil was filled with “filthy animals.” Covington ended up defeating Maia in hostile territory. After the fight, “Chaos” was pelted with garbage.

The fracas didn’t stop there. Werdum and Covington were involved in an incident in Sydney, Australia. The two were trading verbal barbs when Werdum hit the welterweight with a boomerang. Covington claimed that “Vai Cavalo” punched him in the face.

Speaking to MMAJunkie.com, Werdum said he’s ready to move on from that fiasco:

“I had some problems with Colby (Covington), who’s an insignificant fighter. I didn’t provoke him. He’s the one who called me a ‘Brazilian animal.’ For me, that’s in the past. He’s a nobody. He’s never won anything. He only talks crap. He badmouths an entire country – so he has zero credit. I compare him to someone who first arrives in America with no credit. He’s a guy with no credit. He’s never been a champion. I think he was brave to provoke me like that, but he was also stupid. If it happened in Brazil, I would have beat the hell out of him, so he’d learn to respect another country. But that’s in the past now, as is Ferguson.”

This Saturday (March 17), Werdum will meet Alexander Volkov. The heavyweight scrap is set to headline UFC London. Werdum is looking for his third straight victory. Stick with MMANews.com as we’ll have live coverage of the event.

