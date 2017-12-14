Fabricio Werdum Fined by Sydney Court for Colby Covington Boomerang Incident

Former UFC champion Fabricio Werdum was charged with common assault following an altercation with welterweight contender Colby Covington last month

Werdum was alleged to have struck Covington with a boomerang outside a Sydney hotel following a brief verbal exchange prior to the Brazilian’s headline bout against Marcin Tybura in November.

Werdum failed to appear in Downing Centre Local Court on Wednesday but was charged with common assault in his absence, as a result of the incident. Werdum was slapped with a $600 fine following the hearing.

It appeared that Covington’s negative remarks about Brazil being a “sh*t hole” and describing the country’s natives as “filthy animals” had aggrieved the heavyweight. Werdum claimed at the time that Covington described him too as a “filthy animal” and attempted to kick him in the leg before he responded by throwing a boomerang at the 29-year-old.