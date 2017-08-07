Fabricio Werdum Responds to Dana White’s UFC 213 Comments

Former UFC heavyweight champion Fabricio Werdum has finally responded to comments made by White following his loss at UFC 213

Werdum was seemingly down on the cards against Alistair Overeem in their heavyweight bout at UFC 213 in July but rallied back in the third round, rocking the Dutchman and appearing to have a shot at finishing his opponent. The Brazilian failed to capitalize on this window of opportunity, losing the fight on the judges’ scorecards.

In the immediate aftermath of the bout, Dana White was pragmatic about Werdum’s failures:

“He lets it go to the judges so he can’t be upset about that,” White said post fight. “The fight was there to win. [Overeem] was standing up and out on his feet and [Werdum] was hitting him with shots at will and he double legs him and lays on him for the rest of the fight. What are you [Werdum] mad about?”

Werdum has finally responded to those comments, taking aim at White for his opinions which he feels were unwarranted (via FloCombat):

“Dana White can say whatever he wants. He’s the president of the UFC. But he’s not the one who’s fighting,” Werdum said.

“Dana White doesn’t know what we’re feeling in there,” he continued. “He can talk, fans can talk, but I followed my strategy.”

Werdum is keen to put that disappointment behind him and is focused on returning to the octagon later this year:

“I still want to fight this year, October or November,” he said. “And in 2018 I want to fight at least three times. Having this much time between fights is not cool. A defeat means I’m taking three steps back. Maybe this time it was one step back only, because everyone saw how the fight went, the way it was. I think I’m two fights away from the belt, one [victory] in November and then another one.”