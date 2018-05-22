Fabricio Werdum Flagged by USADA For Potential Violation

Fabricio Werdum is in trouble with the U.S. Anti-Doping Agency (USADA).

Today (May 22), the Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) announced that former heavyweight title holder Werdum was flagged by USADA. This stems from an out-of-competition sample taken on April 25. Check out the UFC’s brief statement below:

“The UFC organization was notified today that the U.S. Anti-Doping Agency (USADA) has informed Fabricio Werdum of a potential Anti-Doping Policy violation stemming from an out-of-competition sample collected on April 25, 2018. USADA, the independent administrator of the UFC Anti-Doping Policy, will handle the results management and appropriate adjudication of this case involving Werdum. Under the UFC Anti-Doping Policy, there is a full and fair legal process that is afforded to all athletes before any sanctions are imposed. Additional information will be provided at the appropriate time as the process moves forward.“

Werdum had just been recognized by USADA for their “25x” milestone. “Vai Cavalo” had 27 clean tests. Werdum’s potential violation puts his UFC Moscow clash with Aleksei Oleinik in doubt.

In his last outing, Werdum was knocked out by former Bellator heavyweight champion Alexander Volkov. The bout headlined UFC London. “Vai Cavalo” was hoping to get back on track against Oleinik. That match-up is scheduled for September, but is unlikely to take place now.

Werdum captured the UFC heavyweight title back in June 2015. He stunned Cain Velasquez in Mexico City with a guillotine choke in the third round. “Vai Cavalo” lost the gold to Stipe Miocic in his first title defense. Werdum was knocked out in the first round. He has gone 3-2 since the loss.

“Vai Cavalo” earned wins over Travis Browne, Walt Harris, and Marcin Tybura but couldn’t string it together against Alistair Overeem or Volkov. MMANews.com will keep you posted on Werdum’s situation with USADA.

Do you think Fabricio Werdum’s legacy has taken a hit with his USADA flag?