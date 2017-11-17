Fabricio Werdum Given Court Date for Boomerang Incident

Colby Covington stuck to his word, pressing charges against former UFC heavyweight champion Fabricio Werdum following an altercation in Sydney this week

Werdum was putting the finishing touches on preparations ahead of his UFC Sydney bout with Marcin Tybura when he was involved in a scuffle with loud-mouthed welterweight Colby Covington.

Covington’s remarks about Brazil being a “sh*t hole” and describing the country’s natives as “filthy animals” has not earned him friends in the South American MMA powerhouse. Werdum claims that Covington described him too as a “filthy animal” and attempted to kick him in the leg before he responded by throwing a boomerang at the 29-year-old.

The Californian-native promised to press charges and it appears his report to local authorities has been enough to see Werdum receive a summons to appear in court on Dec. 13. hearing.

The UFC released a statement via MMAjunkie in relation to the matter, which you can read below:

“UFC was made aware of the altercation between Fabricio Werdum and Colby Covington at the organization’s host hotel in Sydney, Australia. The organization will conduct a full investigation to determine if the Athlete Conduct Policy was violated before taking any further action on this matter.”