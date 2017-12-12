Fabricio Werdum: I Can Already See Myself Submitting Francis Ngannou

Fabricio Werdum believes he has what it takes to finish Francis Ngannou.

On Jan. 20, Ngannou will challenge Stipe Miocic for the Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) heavyweight title. The bout will take place inside the TD Garden in Boston, Massachusetts. It’ll headline the UFC 220 card.

One man who knows all about championship gold is Werdum. He captured the UFC heavyweight title against Cain Velasquez. Miocic took the gold from him in his first title defense via first-round knockout.

Speaking to Portal do Vale Tudo, Werdum said he believes Ngannou will stop Miocic (via Bloody Elbow):

“Ngannou has a lot of power, but I don’t think he’s very technical. However, I still believe he’ll surprise Miocic and knock him out. They both enjoy trading shots, so if Miocic doesn’t have the right strategy, that big black guy will knock him out. Ngannou is very confident and that can make a difference, if he really connects, you’re going down, as we saw with Overeem.”

He went on to express confidence in his ability to submit “The Predator.”

“I can already see myself submitting him, though, and becoming champion again. That’s my goal, to have a third belt on my wall and I really do believe it’ll happen. I’m sure I’m next. I’ll be waiting for him in April or so.”