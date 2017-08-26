Fabricio Werdum: I Don’t Think Conor McGregor Represents MMA

By
Fernando Quiles Jr.
-
Fabricio Werdum
Image Credit: Kyle Terada of USA TODAY Sports

Fabricio Werdum doesn’t believe Conor McGregor represents mixed martial arts (MMA).

Tonight (Aug. 26), McGregor will take on Floyd Mayweather inside the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada. Many boxing purists have scoffed at the match-up and have expressed hope that Mayweather finishes the “Notorious” one.

MMAFighting.com spoke with Werdum, who explained why he isn’t thrilled with the idea of McGregor representing MMA going into the “super fight:”

“I don’t think he represents MMA. I don’t think he represents me, and many fighters think like that because [McGregor] doesn’t respect other fighters. That’s the only reason. If he respected fighters more, every MMA fighter would have his back. Fans love McGregor, but 11 out of 10 fighters will say they don’t like him because he respects nobody. I’d be 100 percent on his side if he respected others, but he only cares about himself.”

  1. I totally agree with Werdum. In order for McGregor to make millions the rest of the UFC fighters are paid pennies, they cannot even take care of their basic medical bills.

