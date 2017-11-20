Fabricio Werdum: I Feel I Deserve a Title Shot For Sure

Former Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) heavyweight title holder Fabricio Werdum is eyeing another chance at gold.

This past Saturday night (Nov. 18), Werdum took on Marcin Tybura in the main event of UFC Fight Night 122. The action took place inside the Qudos Bank Arena in Sydney, Australia. Werdum had a dominant performance and took a unanimous decision win.

After the fight, “Vai Cavalo” said a title shot is due (via MMAJunkie.com):

“I feel for sure I deserve it. It’s not just now for this fight and my last fight. I’ve beat a lot of guys – Fedor Emelianenko, Cain Velasquez, Minotauro (Nogueira). I have a history. For 20 years I’ve been fighting. Not just now. I have two belts in my home. Only one fighter in the world is a jiu-jitsu champion, a submission champion and a UFC champion. It’s me.”

Werdum captured the UFC heavyweight title from Cain Velasquez back in June 2015. He lost the gold in his first defense to Stipe Miocic via knockout.