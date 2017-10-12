Fabricio Werdum: ‘I Want to be Prepared to Fight Anyone’

Fabricio Werdum wants to ensure he’s ready for anyone at any time.

Werdum has suddenly been known as a fighter who steps up at a moment’s notice. Originally set to face Derrick Lewis, Werdum was offered a replacement opponent at the last minute. Despite a sudden change, Werdum fought Walt Harris at UFC 216 and earned a first-round submission win.

When Mark Hunt was pulled from his UFC Fight Night 121 bout against Marcin Tybura, “Vai Cavalo” stepped up again. Werdum and Tybura will clash on Nov. 19.

Speaking to A.G Fight, Werdum explained why he’s revving up his activity (via Flo Combat):

“When the opportunity comes around, I could face either Stipe Miocic or Francis [Ngannou] or [Alistair] Overeem. Whoever is the champion, I want to be prepared to fight anyone, anywhere.”

He then talked about Tybura as an opponent.

“Tybura is a heavy guy who likes to fight on the ground. I think he’s a good opponent and we’ll have a good fight, on the ground or standing up. I think he’s a good fighter, he’s in the top 10, he’s coming off three wins, and once again I’m going to show that I’m prepared for the belt. I’m not underestimating anyone, but I’m going to do the right thing to get where I want.”