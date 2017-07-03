Fabricio Werdum: ‘I Want to Fight For The Title Again’ After UFC 213

Fernando Quiles Jr.
Fabricio Werdum
Fabricio Werdum has his sights set on gold once again.

Werdum once held the Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) heavyweight title. In his first defense, he was knocked out by Stipe Miocic. This Saturday night (July 8) at UFC 213, “Vai Cavalo” will meet Alistair Overeem for the third time.

Werdum told MMAJunkie.com that if he defeats Overeem, he’ll ask for a championship rematch:

“After this fight, I want to fight for the title again. This is my big goal. When I fought in jiu-jitsu competition, with a gi, I got the world championship twice. With grappling, at ADCC, I got it twice, too. Now, I have one UFC championship. I want one more, (to make it) two-two-two. I like the numbers, you know?”

The former champion went on to explain what went wrong in his title bout with the current heavyweight kingpin.

“With the Stipe Miocic fight, I was very emotional. I was very excited. It was in Brazil, in a stadium, 45,000 people were there. I lost my focus. I lost it. I had five rounds to beat him, and I went out there like a crazy (man). I respect Stipe Miocic, for sure, but that time in the fight I didn’t see what happened.”

