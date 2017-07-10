Fabricio Werdum is Appealing UFC 213 Loss to Alistair Overeem

By
Fernando Quiles Jr.
-
Fabricio Werdum
Image Credit: Kyle Terada of USA TODAY Sports

Fabricio Werdum isn’t happy with his majority decision loss to Alistair Overeem and is set to appeal.

Werdum fought Overeem for the third time this past Saturday night (July 8) at UFC 213. “The Reem” is up in their series at 2-1. Speaking to MMAFighting.com, “Vai Cavalo” said he’s going to appeal the defeat:

“The athletic commission gives us a chance to appeal, so I want to see what happens. I have the right to appeal because I don’t want this loss on my record. I’m sure I won because I won the first and the third rounds, and lost the second one.”

He went on to say that he simply doesn’t believe his opponent was the better man.

“When I lose a fight I admit it, but this one… The crowd booed him, I received a lot of messages. Everyone saw I won. You saw my face after the fight, I couldn’t believe I lost. I was surprised.”

Fabricio Werdum

