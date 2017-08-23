Fabricio Werdum Jokes That he Didn’t Want to Hurt Mark Hunt Again

Fabricio Werdum has heard of Mark Hunt’s gripes.

Hunt has ripped Werdum for deciding to compete against Derrick Lewis instead of granting him a rematch. Werdum and Lewis will do battle inside the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada on Oct. 7 at UFC 216.

Speaking to A.G Fight, Werdum joked that he’d knock out Hunt in the same fashion he did back in Nov. 2014 (via Flo Combat):

“I saw what he said, but I don’t want to hurt him again. I have a fight booked now. I want to fight more, on October 7 and then again in December. Australia is very far away. I don’t want to go there. Or [go there] three weeks before [the fight] to get used to it. People don’t understand that it’s a lot of money, at least $50,000, to stay there with the team. And I don’t want to hurt Hunt. I hurt him the last time, and he’s too cool to knock out again.”