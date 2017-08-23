Fabricio Werdum Jokes That he Didn’t Want to Hurt Mark Hunt Again

By
Fernando Quiles Jr.
-
Fabricio Werdum
Image Credit: Getty Images

Fabricio Werdum has heard of Mark Hunt’s gripes.

Hunt has ripped Werdum for deciding to compete against Derrick Lewis instead of granting him a rematch. Werdum and Lewis will do battle inside the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada on Oct. 7 at UFC 216.

Speaking to A.G Fight, Werdum joked that he’d knock out Hunt in the same fashion he did back in Nov. 2014 (via Flo Combat):

“I saw what he said, but I don’t want to hurt him again. I have a fight booked now. I want to fight more, on October 7 and then again in December. Australia is very far away. I don’t want to go there. Or [go there] three weeks before [the fight] to get used to it. People don’t understand that it’s a lot of money, at least $50,000, to stay there with the team. And I don’t want to hurt Hunt. I hurt him the last time, and he’s too cool to knock out again.”

