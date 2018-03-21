Fabricio Werdum: Patience Was my Worst Enemy at UFC London

If there’s one thing Fabricio Werdum blames on his UFC London loss, it’s a lack of patience.

The former UFC heavyweight champion took on Alexander Volkov in the main event of UFC London. Volkov was certainly viewed as a viable heavyweight having won the Bellator heavyweight title. Still, Werdum went into the bout as the favorite.

Early on, “Vai Cavalo” had success. He was able to take Volkov down numerous times. The issue was, Volkov found a way to thwart all submission attempts and kept getting back up to his feet. A combination in the fourth round planted Werdum, and Volkov followed up with ground-and-pound to seal the deal.

Speaking to MMAFighting.com, Werdum said he knows why Volkov was able to catch him:

”Not taking anything away from Volkov, he fought and and defended well on the ground, but I think that patience was my worst enemy in this fight. If I had more patience, I think the fight would have been different. I came back up trading punches with him right away, and I don’t think that was necessary. Breathe a little more. But that’s easy to say after the fight, but in there I’m the one that is feeling it.”

He admitted that he wasn’t efficient enough with his energy.

”I imposed my rhythm for three rounds, and I think I won the first three rounds, but I needed to breathe more. Like when you’re playing on PlayStation and your energy goes down and then goes back up again. I got back up and my energy was too low to trade punches like that. Again, not taking anything away from Volkov.”

Where do you think Fabricio Werdum goes from here?