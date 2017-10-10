Fabricio Werdum Replaces Mark Hunt in Main Event of UFC Fight Night 121

Citing “medical concerns,” the UFC has opted to pull Mark Hunt from a planned main event fight at UFC Fight Night 121 vs. Marcin Tybura.

Recent UFC 216 winner Fabricio Werdum replaces Hunt on the November card from Australia.

The UFC released a statement to News.com.au that mentioned recent comments made by Hunt in which he stated “If I die fighting, that’s fine.” Hunt also told Players Voice that he has trouble at night sleeping and is slurring his words.

“Following a recent first-person article published by UFC heavyweight Mark Hunt, UFC has taken the precautionary steps of removing Hunt from a previously announced bout in Sydney, Australia,” the statement read. “The health-related statements made by Hunt in the article represent the first time UFC was made aware of these claims. Athlete health and safety is of the utmost importance to the organization and it would never knowingly schedule an athlete complaining of health issues for a fight. The organization will require that Hunt undergo further testing and evaluations prior to competing in any future UFC bout.”

Werdum (22-7-1) improved to 10-4 inside the Octagon when he quickly submitted Walt Harris this past weekend. The former champion was scheduled to meet Derrick Lewis, but Lewis pulled out hours before the card began.

Tybura (16-2) has picked up three wins in four UFC appearances.