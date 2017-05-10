Fabricio Werdum Says Alistair Overeem is Smarter Since Laying off ‘Special Juice’

Fabricio Werdum isn’t shy in expressing his opinions of Alistair Overeem.

While Werdum gives Overeem credit for being a “smarter” fighter, he also calls into question “The Reem’s” past physique. “Vai Cavalo” and Overeem are set to compete inside the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada for UFC 213. The event will be part of “International Fight Week.”

Werdum claims that Overeem fights smarter now because he’s no longer taking performance enhancing drugs (via Flo Combat):

“I see Overeem as a lot smarter than before. He used to believe in his (physical) strength as he was taking that special juice in the morning. Now he’s out of juice. It’s different. He’s smarter, he’s expecting more. He looks for the counter attack. He knocked out Junior dos Santos and Mark Hunt very well. He’s still a very dangerous fighter, but I see that he tires more. Overeem always had this thing where he would wear out a lot, his strikes are always 100 percent, and that makes him tire faster. But I’m studying his new phase (as a fighter) a lot.”

Werdum and Overeem have met twice before. Werdum submitted Overeem at Pride FC: Total Elimination Absolute back in May 2006. “The Reem” earned a unanimous decision victory in their second encounter at a Strikeforce event back in June 2011. Werdum said he’s happy to have another go at Overeem.

“It’s a long-awaited fight, this trilogy. I’m very motivated, [especially] after having several fights being canceled, two of them against Velasquez and then with Ben Rothwell. One thing I don’t want to happen is that they cancel this fight. Everyone says that it is interesting. It’s one and one right now. I won in Pride and he won by points in Strikeforce in a horrible fight. Let’s decide and see who leaves with the victory. I’m doing a good camp, (I have) a good strategy. I trust a lot in my team.”