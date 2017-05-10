Fabricio Werdum Says Alistair Overeem is Smarter Since Laying off ‘Special Juice’

By
Fernando Quiles Jr.
-
0
Alistair Overeem Fabricio Werdum
Image Credit: Tracy Lee

Fabricio Werdum isn’t shy in expressing his opinions of Alistair Overeem.

While Werdum gives Overeem credit for being a “smarter” fighter, he also calls into question “The Reem’s” past physique. “Vai Cavalo” and Overeem are set to compete inside the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada for UFC 213. The event will be part of “International Fight Week.”

Werdum claims that Overeem fights smarter now because he’s no longer taking performance enhancing drugs (via Flo Combat):

“I see Overeem as a lot smarter than before. He used to believe in his (physical) strength as he was taking that special juice in the morning. Now he’s out of juice. It’s different. He’s smarter, he’s expecting more. He looks for the counter attack. He knocked out Junior dos Santos and Mark Hunt very well. He’s still a very dangerous fighter, but I see that he tires more. Overeem always had this thing where he would wear out a lot, his strikes are always 100 percent, and that makes him tire faster. But I’m studying his new phase (as a fighter) a lot.”

Werdum and Overeem have met twice before. Werdum submitted Overeem at Pride FC: Total Elimination Absolute back in May 2006. “The Reem” earned a unanimous decision victory in their second encounter at a Strikeforce event back in June 2011. Werdum said he’s happy to have another go at Overeem.

“It’s a long-awaited fight, this trilogy. I’m very motivated, [especially] after having several fights being canceled, two of them against Velasquez and then with Ben Rothwell. One thing I don’t want to happen is that they cancel this fight. Everyone says that it is interesting. It’s one and one right now. I won in Pride and he won by points in Strikeforce in a horrible fight. Let’s decide and see who leaves with the victory. I’m doing a good camp, (I have) a good strategy. I trust a lot in my team.”

Latest MMA News

Jeff Aronson

CEO Jeff Aronson Talks Titan FC 44 & Dealing With Rumors While he Was...

0
Jeff Aronson has put together many Titan FC cards, but he says the one on May 19 is one of his favorites. Titan FC 44...
Alistair Overeem Fabricio Werdum

Fabricio Werdum Says Alistair Overeem is Smarter Since Laying off ‘Special Juice’

0
Fabricio Werdum isn't shy in expressing his opinions of Alistair Overeem. While Werdum gives Overeem credit for being a "smarter" fighter, he also calls into...
Dana White

Anderson Silva Isn’t Pleased With The ‘Almighty One’ Dana White

0
Anderson Silva has a bone to pick with Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) President Dana White. It all started earlier this month. "The Spider" demanded an...
video

UFC on FOX 25: Nassau Secures Bantamweights Jimmie Rivera, Thomas Almeida

0
A key bout in the bantamweight division is now set, as Jimmie Rivera takes on Thomas Almeida at UFC on FOX 25. The bout will...
Scott Coker

Scott Coker Says The Winner of Rory MacDonald vs. Paul Daley Gets Next Crack...

0
Scott Coker has confirmed what most analysts and fans had anticipated. The winner of Rory MacDonald vs. Paul Daley at Bellator 179 will receive a...
UFC 211 Embedded Episode 3video

UFC 211 Embedded (Ep. 3): ‘Be Careful, I Can be Angry’

0
Episode three of UFC 211 Embedded has made its way to the Internet. On this episode, Junior dos Santos gets some alone time on the...
UFC 211 Embedded Episode 2video

UFC 211 Embedded (Ep. 2): ‘A Few More Days & I Will Shine’

0
Episode two of UFC 211 Embedded has been uploaded by the official YouTube channel of the Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC). To get the second episode...
Junior dos Santos

Junior dos Santos Says He’s ‘Hungrier’ Than He’s Ever Been Going Into UFC 211

0
Junior dos Santos is preparing for another championship bout. The former Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) heavyweight title holder will challenge current champion Stipe Miocic. The...
Kelvin Gastelum

Kelvin Gastelum Says he Was Devastated to be Pulled From UFC 212

0
Kelvin Gastelum hasn't been able to get his removal from the UFC 212 card out of his mind. Gastelum was set to do battle against...
Valerie Letourneau

Valerie Letourneau Details Brutal Weight Cut For Joanna Jedrzejczyk Fight

1
Valerie Letourneau is glad that her weight cut for UFC 193 didn't end up worse than what it was. Letourneau challenged Joanna Jedrzejczyk for the...