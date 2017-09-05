Fabricio Werdum Says USADA’s Testing Procedure is Too Strict

Fabricio Werdum believes the U.S. Anti-Doping Agency (USADA) is overdoing their testing.

Werdum and others have seen a number of fighters flagged by USADA for anti-doping violations. The most recent one with a marquee name is Junior dos Santos. While many would expect “Vai Cavalo” to criticize his foe, that’s not the case.

Speaking to MMAFighting.com, Werdum said he isn’t a fan of USADA’s testing procedure:

“I think that this testing is too much, too strict. It didn’t have to be that much. It’s one thing to take something to recover faster… I’m not saying steroids, no. What I say is that USADA is too much sometimes. It’s too much. It didn’t need that much. This testing is stricter than the Olympics. I’ve never seen this before. I think it could be better. There are things that you could take that wouldn’t affect your performance, but you would recover faster. We train too hard.”