Fabricio Werdum Issues Statement After UFC London KO Defeat

Fabricio Werdum is "sad" after UFC defeat, but thanks fans for their support

Former UFC heavyweight champion Fabricio Werdum refuses to let his recent loss put him down. On Saturday, Werdum faced former Bellator heavyweight champion and #7 ranked UFC heavyweight Alexander Volkov in the main event of UFC London.

Alexander Volkov had great success on the feet, damaging Werdum’s right eye badly at the start of the 3rd round. Werdum’s eye swelled shut making it very difficult for him to see incoming shots. In the 4th round, Volkov landed two consecutive uppercuts finishing with a devastating straight right to an already injured Werdum. Volkov is now among heavyweight legends Junior dos Santos and Stipe Miocic as the only men to finish Werdum in his hugely prosperous 32-fight career.

After the bout he took to Instagram to deliver a message to his fans:

This loss is a huge setback for Fabricio Werdum as he continues his pursuit for the UFC heavyweight championship.

In his statement, Werdum spoke of his admiration for his supportive fans, and although he is “sad” he is adamant about keeping his head held high and pushing forward.

“I would like to thank everyone who cheered for me, who sent me messages of support and who are by my side in this difficult moment which is a defeat.”

“I am fortunate to have happiness and determination in my heart and to be surrounded by people who respect me and who give me the energy that I need to continue my path of success.”

It is difficult to know what Fabricio Werdum will do next. He is currently 40 and many believed that this may have been his last opportunity to push for a title shot.

What do you think Werdum will do next? Comment below!