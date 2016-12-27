Fabricio Werdum Targets Stipe Miocic Rematch in April

Fabricio Werdum lost out on a holiday fight and paycheck when the Nevada Athletic Commission removed Cain Velasquez from UFC 207.

Now, the former UFC heavyweight champion is pushing for a title fight rematch with Stipe Miocic in early 2017 through his manager.

“If (Miocic) wants to come back in April, I feel like Cain Velasquez disqualified himself from the No. 1 contender match,” Ali Abdelaziz said in a recent interview with MMAjunkie Radio. “Now, Fabricio gets to fight Stipe Miocic. It makes sense. It’s a rematch.”

The UFC has yet to make anything official, though it appears to be the most logical solution.

Werdum, coming off a win over Travis Browne in September, was knocked out by Miocic in Brazil in May. The loss snapped a five-year unbeaten run for the veteran that included wins over Velasquez, Antonio Rodrigo Nogueira and Mark Hunt.

Miocic has not fought since defending the belt that same month with a finish of Alistair Overeem.