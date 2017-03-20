Fabricio Werdum Wanted to Fight Ben Rothwell Because ‘he Talked a Lot of Sh*t’

Fabricio Werdum is disappointed he won’t be facing Ben Rothwell anytime soon.
The former Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) heavyweight title holder was set to meet “Big Ben” inside the American Airlines Center in Dallas, Texas on May 13. The bout was set to be part of the UFC 211 card.
It wasn’t meant to be as Rothwell was flagged for a potential violation of the U.S. Anti-Doping Agency (USADA) policy. As a result, the bout was canceled.
During a recent appearance on “The MMA Hour,” (via MMAMania.com) Werdum said he wanted to fight Rothwell due to some trash talking:
“I was ready for (the) May 13 fight, Ben Rothwell, but USADA got to him and I don’t know what happened. It’s very bad because I was waiting for this fight because he talked a lot of sh*t. Now, I have a lot of fights canceled, last one with Cain Velasquez. Now, I am just waiting for the next one. I think the next one is either (Alistair) Overeem or Cain Velasquez in July. But, (since) I started my camp for maybe you know, the last year we have a lot of injuries, and I don’t want Stipe (Miocic) or ‘Cigano’ (Junior dos Santos) to get injured, but it happens when you have a lot of hard training. For May 13, I am there for sure to watch this fight, maybe if guys call me I will be waiting for this fight.”