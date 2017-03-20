Fabricio Werdum Wanted to Fight Ben Rothwell Because ‘he Talked a Lot of Sh*t’

Fabricio Werdum is disappointed he won’t be facing Ben Rothwell anytime soon.

The former Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) heavyweight title holder was set to meet “Big Ben” inside the American Airlines Center in Dallas, Texas on May 13. The bout was set to be part of the UFC 211 card.

It wasn’t meant to be as Rothwell was flagged for a potential violation of the U.S. Anti-Doping Agency (USADA) policy. As a result, the bout was canceled.

During a recent appearance on “The MMA Hour,” (via MMAMania.com) Werdum said he wanted to fight Rothwell due to some trash talking: