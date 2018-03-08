Fabricio Werdum Clears The Air on WWE Comment, Meant Pro Wrestling

Former UFC Heavyweight Champion Fabricio Werdum recently did an interview with MMA Fighting about wanting to get into the world of professional wrestling.

During the interview, Werdum originally mentioned that he was having a meeting with WWE. However, he later mistakenly cited WWE instead of a Mexican “lucha libre” company.

Werdum has made it clear that he is still focused on his MMA career and that there’s just a possibility of him getting involved in pro wrestling with the Mexican company.

He addressed the error with this post on his Twitter account:

“Hey guys to make it clear I spoke about maybe doing Lucha libre in México. Not WWE. I meant wwe style(pro wrestling) but I am a @ufc fighter and my focus 100% is fighting in the ufc and whatever decision I make after my fighting career @danawhite @Mickmaynard2 will be involved..”

Hey guys to make it clear I spoke about maybe doing Lucha libre in México. Not WWE. I meant wwe style(pro wrestling) but I am a @ufc fighter and my focus 100% is fighting in the ufc and whatever decision I make after my fighting career @danawhite @Mickmaynard2 will be involved. — Fabricio Werdum (@FabricioWerdum) March 7, 2018

Werdum is slated to main event UFC London on March 17 against Alexander Volkov, which marks his fourth fight since July.