Fabricio Werdum: ‘We Know Alistair Overeem Doesn’t Have That Good of a Chin’

Fabricio Werdum plans to test the chin of Alistair Overeem.

Werdum and Overeem will be competing against each other for a third time on July 8. The two are set to meet inside the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada for UFC 213.

“Vai Cavalo” took the first bout by submission under the Pride Fighting Championships (Pride FC) banner. “The Reem” won the second bout under the Strikeforce banner via unanimous decision.

In an interview with Combate, Werdum said he’s ready for Overeem (via Bloody Elbow):

“There’s practically just one month to go before the fight. I’m well prepared. I feel really good. As usual, I’ve been training with master Rafael Cordeiro at Kings MMA. It’s hard to ask a fighter, so close to a fight, how he feels and hear him say he feels just okay. It’s normal for us to feel good, and true. It’s my third fight against Overeem, it’s going to be close. I surely will have to be focused so I don’t make any mistakes.”

Werdum isn’t solely focused on taking this fight to the ground. He plans to work some of his stand-up as well.

“We know Overeem doesn’t have that good of a chin now, so I’ll focus on it. Sometimes you’ll throw a kick or a punch and wherever it lands, that’s it. So I’ll really focus on his chin, now. I know he’ll go down.”