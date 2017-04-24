Farkhad Sharipov Gives Jose Torres Credit For Stepping up to Fight Him (Exclusive)

Farkhad Sharipov tips his cap to his upcoming opponent Jose Torres.

On May 19, Sharipov will defend his Titan FC bantamweight title against the promotion’s flyweight champion Torres. The title bout is set to serve as the main event of Titan FC 44 inside the Pembroke Pines City Center in Pembroke Pines, Florida. This’ll be Sharipov’s first Titan FC title defense.

“Frank” recently took some time to speak with MMANews.com‘s very own Tim Thompson. The 135-pound champion admitted he was impressed that Torres wanted to move up to try to capture another title:

“I’ve gotta give him credit. He has only four professional fights. He comes to show up. (The) guy has a heart and not everybody can challenge me. He stepped up. I thought that it’s not a good fight for me because when I win it doesn’t give me anything, but he’s a champion. He’s a 125-pound champion, he beat different guys, he has different skills. I think it’s gonna be a good fight.”

Sharipov knows Torres is a smaller fighter, but doesn’t plan on dwelling on that fact:

“He’s a smaller guy, and I don’t know if he can take my punch. But we’ll play it by ear. Everyone has a plan until the fight starts. I gotta adjust my game plan as we go, but we’ll see.”

You can listen to the full interview below: