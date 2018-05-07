Why Did The FBI Approach Fedor Emelianenko in Chicago?

Fedor Emelianenko had a successful trip to Chicago, but he had to deal with the Federal Bureau of Investigation before his fight.

Emelianenko competed at Bellator 198 in Rosemont, Illinois. He took on Frank Mir in a Bellator Heavyweight Grand Prix bout to determine who would move on to the semi-finals. Emelianenko ended up scoring a 48-second knockout victory. He will meet Chael Sonnen sometime this year for a spot in the finals.

Before Bellator 198 took place, FBI agents spoke to “The Last Emperor” in the hotel he was staying at (via The Daily Telegraph). Vladimir Putin, the President of Russia, has a strong relationship with Emelianenko. There is an investigation in place pertaining to Russia’s interference with the 2016 U.S. election. “The Last Emperor” has also competed under the Affliction banner, which was heavily backed by United States President Donald Trump. Michael Cohen was the COO of Affliction Entertainment.

Cohen is Trump’s lawyer and is the subject of an FBI investigation. His home in New York was raided a couple of weeks before FBI agents spoke to Emelianenko. The FBI seized Cohen’s documents in relation to a $130,000 payout to Stormy Daniels, who claims to have had a sexual relationship with Trump. Cohen has also been linked with a payout to former Playboy model Karen McDougal.

Emelianenko’s ties to Putin, Trump, and Cohen were enough for the FBI to question the former Pride FC heavyweight ruler. The meeting was brief and Emelianenko isn’t the subject of any wrongdoing. Emelianenko is expected to return to the United States for his bout with Sonnen.

Do you think Fedor Emelianenko will be hesitant to return to the United States?