‘F*ck Yeah’ Stipe Miocic Feels He’s The Best UFC Heavyweight Ever

Stipe Miocic has made history and talks of his greatness are piling in.

Miocic has three successful Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) heavyweight title defenses. That might not seem like much in comparison to someone like Demetrious Johnson, but no heavyweight under the promotion has been able to achieve this level of success.

It was this past Saturday night (Jan. 20) where Miocic made history. He earned a unanimous decision win over feared striker Francis Ngannou. During the post-fight press conference, Miocic made his thoughts clear on whether or not he believes he’s the greatest UFC heavyweight of all time (via MMAFighting.com):

“F*ck yeah I do.”

He went on to say that he had to work to get to this point.

“No one’s ever defended it three times. I’ve done it and I had a killers row of fighters to get to it. I had a hard path to get to the title, and I’ve had a hard path to defend the title. I had top dudes. I had to fight (Andrei) Arlovski, then I had to fight (Fabricio) Werdum in Brazil in front of 45,000 people. Crazy. Next guy, (Alistair) Overeem, killer, K-1 champ, hits like a ton of bricks. Next guy, ‘JDS’ (Junior dos Santos), who I lost to. Now I got a guy who’s a phenom. Nothing’s ever easy. I know fighting ain’t easy, but I never had an easy road. Everything was hard.”