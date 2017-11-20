‘F*ck You, USADA’: Uriah Hall is ‘Sick of Steroid Using D**kheads’ Impacting his Life

UFC middleweight Uriah Hall hit out at USADA agents and the dopers who have justified the efforts of the organization

Hall claims to have been woken up on Monday morning for the purposes of a test – one which he clearly feels was unnecessary.

Uriah Hall is not happy with USADA pic.twitter.com/QpYnZ9gP96 — Tom Taylor (@TomTayMMA) November 20, 2017

“F**k you USADA,” Hall posted on Monday. “F**k you, f**k you, f**k you for waking me up for no fucking reason. I’m sick of all these steroid using d**k heads that make people like me have to suffer!”

Hall is currently gearing up for a clash with UFC legend Vitor Belfort having snapped a three-fight skid with an impressive knockout of Krzysztof Jotko at UFC Fight Night 116 in September.

Both men will go head to head at UFC St. Louis in January.