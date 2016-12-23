Heavyweight legend (and current Bellator MMA fighter) Fedor Emelianenko has opened up about his return to action in February. Speaking to Lenta.ru earlier this month, Emelianenko confirmed that his deal with Bellator is for four fights, the first of which takes place this February against Matt Mitrione. In regards to his American opponent, Fedor pointed to his high percentage of knockouts – but suggested it didn’t concern him.

Fedor enters the fight on a five fight win streak, however his last bout, against Fabio Maldonado under the Euro Fight Nights banner, wound up in a controversial decision win that many felt was either a draw or a loss for the Russian legend. Emelianenko was dropped early in that fight, and seemed out on his feet for part of the first. He went on to win the fight on the judge’s scorecards. Maldonado would eventually appeal the decision to the World MMA Association, and won. The WMMAA opted to turn the victory to a draw, however the Russian MMA Union refused to recognize the change.

With the win upheld, Fedor enters his Bellator debut with a record of 36–4 (1), having last lost to Dan Henderson at Strikeforce: Fedor vs. Henderson in 2011. Mitrione, meanwhile, is 11-5, with his last win coming over Oli Thompson at Bellator 158 in July.

Fedor also branched out into other topics, specifically addressing the possibility of a bout between Conor McGregor and Khabib Nurmagomedov. Speaking about the possibility of the UFC booking that fight and his prediction for it, he said:

It depends on what the UFC officials have to say and on the players themselves. I think it is possible. Khabib has long ago earned the right for the title match, he has done everything to get there. He must be given a chance. I never make predictions but I am sure that Khabib has very good chances. He’s better on the ground than his opponent, and can choke him. Conor, is the opposite, he needs to keep his distance and strike from far away. Whoever does a better job at bringing out their strengths, that (person) will win.