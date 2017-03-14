Fedor Emelianenko Reportedly Offered Deal by Polish MMA promotion KSW

Russian MMA legend Fedor Emelianenko has reportedly been offered a deal to compete with leading Polish promotion KSW.

President of the Polish promotion KWS, Marcin Lewandowski, has stated that they have made an offer to the fighter currently on Bellator MMA‘s books, according to news first reported by TASS in Europe on Tuesday:

“Back in the day while in Japan, I already offered Jerry Millen [senior vice president of Japanese MMA promotion Rizin] an idea to organize Fedor’s fight in KSW: That would be very interesting,” Lewandowski said.

‘The Last Emperor’ confirmed his return to MMA in 2015 following his departure from the sport three years prior. In that time, Emelianenko has amassed two wins – one over Jaideep Singh of India, and Fabio Maldonado at EFN 50: Emelianenko vs. Maldonado in June 2016.

Emelianenko was scheduled to make his Bellator debut against former UFC heavyweight Matt Mitrione Bellator 172’s main event last month in San Jose, California. Mitrione’s hospitalization arising from complications with kidney stones ended the bout before it had begun, and the Russian declined various offers to fight a replacement.

Former Polish strongman competitor Mariusz Pudzianowski has been touted as a potential opponent for Fedor, should the offer materialize. Pudzianowski has previously stated he would welcome the bout and indicated that “everything is possible in this life.”

Bellator does allow fighters to compete under alternative promotions in certain instances, but it does not look likely that these conditions will apply to one of their prized assets, considering he has yet to make his promotional debut.