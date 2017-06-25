Fedor Emelianenko Says He’s Not Ready to Retire After KO Loss to Matt Mitrione

Fedor Emelianenko won’t commit to hanging up his gloves just yet.

“The Last Emperor” stepped inside the Bellator cage last night (June 24) inside Madison Square Garden in New York City. Emelianenko and Mitrione landed straight shots at the same time, flooring both men. Mitrione recovered quicker and put Emelianenko away.

During the Bellator NYC post-fight press conference, Emelianenko was asked if he’ll continue to fight. His answer was clear:

“Yes, because I am a fighter.”

The former Pride Fighting Championships heavyweight ruler then said he wouldn’t be opposed to a rematch with Mitrione.

“Certainly, I would love to have the rematch with Matt Mitrione. It happened so that the movements were just mutual ones, and certainly Matt used the situation. I don’t think that I would have changed anything during my preparation for this particular fight, because I would be training the same way with my coaches. And I can tell you that during my camp, I just worked out really with all my energy, invested all my energy and forces into it.”