Fedor Emelianenko vs. Frank Mir Official For April 28 in Rosemont

Bellator has announced the date and location for Fedor Emelianenko vs. Frank Mir.

Emelianenko vs. Mir was previously announced for Bellator’s heavyweight tournament. Today (Jan. 22), Bellator sent out a press release confirming the date and venue for the bout.

The heavyweight clash between the two greats is set for April 28. The action takes place inside the Allstate Arena in Rosemont, Illinois. Additional bouts will be announced at a later time. You can read the press release below:

“The third opening round matchup in 2018’s Bellator Heavyweight World Grand Prix will feature the greatest heavyweight of all time Fedor Emelianenko (36-5, 1 NC) taking on former world champion Frank Mir (18-11) in Bellator’s return to Allstate Arena in Rosemont, Ill. on Saturday, April 28.

An exclusive online presale for this event takes place Wednesday January 24 and Thursday January 25, with tickets going on-sale to the general public on Friday January 26 at 10 a.m. CT. Tickets for the event start at just $30 and are available at the Allstate Arena box office and Ticketmaster.

The event, presented by Miller Lite, will be broadcast live and free on Paramount Network (formerly Spike) at 9 p.m. ET/8 p.m. CT, while preliminary action will stream on Bellator.com and globally on the Bellator Mobile App. Additional bouts will be announced in coming weeks.”