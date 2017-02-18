Fedor Emilianenko Questions if UFC Want Khabib Nurmagomedov as Champion

Fedor Emelianenko is not sure that the UFC are giving Khabib Nurmagomedov a fair shot.

Bellator’s 172 headliner and MMA legend Emelianenko feels that the UFC should be doing more for fellow compatriot Nurmagomedov. The Russian lightweight contender will square off with Tony Ferguson at UFC 209 on March 4 in Las Vegas for the 155-pound interim title. Fedor (who recently spoke with Ariel Helwani on the latest instalment of the MMA Hour) believes that even with the acquisition of an interim belt, there are no guarantees that Nurmagomedov will edge any closer to a title showdown with current champion Conor McGregor:

“He’s a candidate for a fight for a very long time, but he doesn’t have a chance at that fight,” said the russian heavyweight. “They wouldn’t like that opportunity for him.”

Nurmagomedov has been vocal in the past regarding his frustrations against the UFC hierarchy. Prior to the UFC announcing that Conor McGregor would fight Eddie Alvarez for his title at UFC 205, Dana White had stated that the Russian would have his first title shot. This did not happen, however, and the Dagestani was not best pleased.

“The Eagle” has often cited his UFC record (8-0) in addition to an unbeaten MMA record in general, as reasons why he should be given a title shot. Despite knocking on the door in the past, susceptibility to injury has stalled his progress and saw him fall down the pecking order in a [lightweight] division which is bursting at the seams with talent:

“I think Khabib is a very good fighter and he has everything going for him to become champion with the UFC,” Emelianenko said. “Another thing to continue is whether the UFC wants that or not.”

“The Last Emperor” fights Matt Mitrione in Bellator 172’s main event on Saturday night, yet many believed that he would have opted to join his fellow countryman in the UFC. While a failure to agree on terms with the world’s premier MMA promotion were cited by Fedor, “politics” may also have contributed to his decision to join with former promoter Scott Coker at Bellator: