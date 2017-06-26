Felice Herrig Feels Lack of UFC Promotion is Due to Not Being Young & Beautiful

Felice Herrig has a theory on what she feels is a lack of promotion from the Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC).

Herrig is coming off a unanimous decision victory over Justine Kish at UFC Fight Night 112 in Oklahoma City. “Lil Bulldog” is now on a three-fight winning streak. She has defeated two previously unbeaten fighters in a row.

After the bout, Herrig explained to the media why she feels overlooked (via MMAFighting.com):

“Honestly, if you want to know the truth, I just feel like I’m not young and beautiful for the UFC to want to promote me. And it’s sad because I’ve really worked hard to be here and it’s hard to see, you know, these people who haven’t been through what I’ve been through and just got to the UFC at the right time, and they’re getting all these opportunities. I’ve seen how hard I’ve worked to get here and it just doesn’t matter because I’m not pretty enough and I’m not getting any younger, so I don’t know.”