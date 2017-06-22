Felice Herrig Questions UFC’s Plans For Her Going Forward

Felice Herrig wasn’t expecting the opponent she received for UFC Fight Night 112.

Herrig is set to battle Justine Kish this Sunday night (June 25). After defeating Alexa Grasso back in Feb. 2017, “Lil Bulldog” didn’t count on getting another prospect. Instead, she wanted a top ranked contender or at least a rematch with Paige VanZant.

Speaking with MMAJunkie.com, Herrig said she doesn’t know what the UFC has planned for her:

“With the way the UFC does things, I really don’t know. I thought beating Grasso, an undefeated prospect that’s supposed to be the next big thing and pretty close to the next title shot, I thought that would put me directly (in line for a title shot). And it didn’t.”

She went on to say that she feels people still underestimate her despite beating Grasso.

“I think the true fans who really follow the sport know what’s up know that the UFC rankings don’t mean that much. But I don’t know what the UFC is going to do with me. It depends on them. I just want to keep getting better. I don’t know if it’s going to be recognized. I know what I’m capable of, and I know I’m a hard fight for anybody. But I just feel sometimes like I get looked over.”