Felice Herrig Takes Home Decision Win Over Justine Kish After Grappling Clinic

Up next is a female strawweight bout between Felice Herrig and Justine Kish. You can check out the play-by-play below:

Round 1:

Kish lands a nice head-kick to start things off but a scramble ensues and it’s Herrig who takes Kish’s back rather quickly. Herrig works for the rear-naked choke but Kish peels Herrig’s feet apart and is able to get out of the grip and up to her feet. Herrig clinches up again and gets the takedown.

Herrig gets full mount and unleashes some nasty ground-and-pound. Kish gives up her back and again Herrig is working for the rear-naked choke. Back to full mount now and more ground-and-pound from Herrig here. Kish scrambles out and gets top position now, but Herrig gets to her feet.

Herrig goes for the takedown, gets it, but it’s Kish who ends up on top. The round ends with Herrig getting up to her feet and pressuring Kish against the cage.

Round 2:

Kish comes in for a few body kicks but is eating some nice shots from Herrig. Kish lands some nice shots of her own in response. Herrig keeps finding a home for her left hook, but eats a nice knee to the face as a result. Herrig gets a nice takedown and Kish gives up her back again.

Kish is able to turn around and get top control now, but Herrig gets off an armbar attempt to force Kish off. The round ends with Kish working to full mount and throwing down some nice ground-and-pound.

Round 3:

Kish opens up with a heavy pressure on Herrig, who decides to take this fight right to the ground with a takedown. Herrig gets mount and Kish switches from giving up her back to full mount. Herrig locks in the choke pretty deep as she hops on Kish’s back, it’s in extremely deep for a good period of time, but Kish is somehow able to escape. Incredible.

Herrig again gets full mount and unleashes the ground-and-pound. Herrig gets to side control and lays on Kis for a bit, before she hops over quickly to take Kish’s back yet again. Herrig unloads a bunch of ground-and-pound from the back but Kish hangs in. The round ends with Herrig getting Kish’s back again.

Official Result: Felice Herrig def. Justine Kish via unanimous decision (30-26, 30-26, 29-27)