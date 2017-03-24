Tony Ferguson Calls Out Conor McGregor On Twitter: ‘Can’t Run Forever’

Tony Ferguson rips into Conor McGregor on Twitter, suggesting that it is the time for the UFC lightweight champion to vacate the belt.

Another day, another call-out for “The Notorious”. As the UFC #2 ranked lightweight with no clear sight at a shot at #1 and the champ, Tony Ferguson is well within his rights to do so.

McGregor is currently taking a break from fighting duties in anticipation of the birth of his first child. Ferguson, however, is recovering from the frustration of seeing his interim title bout with Khabib Nurmagomedov crash and burn following the Russian’s withdrawal from the fight due to issues with weight-cutting.

With the current state of stagnation in the upper tiers of the lightweight division, Ferguson cannot be blamed for turning to the champion for answers. “El Cucuy” sees himself as the best in the division, yet has not had the opportunity to test himself against the only two men ranked higher than him due to the reasons above. With McGregor currently pursuing a fight with Floyd Mayweather Jr. outside of the octagon, the 155-pounder, riding a 9-fight win streak, is bound to feel a tad resentful that the champion has not indicated his desire to defend his title.

Ferguson harnessed this sentiment into another shot at the Irishman, stating that it is time for Conor McGregor to vacate the belt – “don’t trip, just drop it and walk away”:

@TheNotoriousMMA Better Get That Cardio Right Son, Can't Run Forever #DefendOrVacate That Bitch Is Mine, Don't Trip Just Drop It & Walk Away — Tony Ferguson (@TonyFergusonXT) March 23, 2017

Fighting words, indeed.