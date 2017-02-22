Conor McGregor is Leaving the UFC According to Tony Ferguson

Ferguson claims that UFC lightweight champion Conor McGregor will soon depart the promotion in search of pastures new

“El Cucuy” recently told Fox Sports that he questioned the timing of McGregor’s title shot at 155 lbs:

“It’s a marathon, not a sprint. And the difference is a lot of people that float up to the top really quick, they just keep floating and they go away. That’s what I see Conor doing, he’s on his way out. “He’s using Mayweather as an excuse to come out of the woodwork but this is a real man’s sport and if he wants to go into boxing and get his ass kicked over there then that’s up to him,” the #2 ranked lightweight stated.

Ferguson will take on #1 ranked lightweight contender Khabib Nurmagomedov at UFC 209 in March. The bout will see an interim title on the line and a potential shot at McGregor’s crown: