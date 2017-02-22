Conor McGregor is Leaving the UFC According to Tony Ferguson

By
Adam Haynes
-
0
Conor McGregor
Image Credit: Mark J. Rebilas of USA TODAY Sports

Ferguson claims that UFC lightweight champion Conor McGregor will soon depart the promotion in search of pastures new

“El Cucuy” recently told Fox Sports that he questioned the timing of McGregor’s title shot at 155 lbs:

“It’s a marathon, not a sprint. And the difference is a lot of people that float up to the top really quick, they just keep floating and they go away. That’s what I see Conor doing, he’s on his way out.

“He’s using Mayweather as an excuse to come out of the woodwork but this is a real man’s sport and if he wants to go into boxing and get his ass kicked over there then that’s up to him,” the #2 ranked lightweight stated.

Ferguson will take on #1 ranked lightweight contender Khabib Nurmagomedov at UFC 209 in March. The bout will see an interim title on the line and a potential shot at McGregor’s crown:

“You have to respect him [Nurmagomedov]. He has a 24 win streak but it’s a padded record. I see it all the time. As far as his conditioning goes, he’s got two rounds in him.

“I’ve been going four rounds, five rounds. Mexico City we were supposed to fight at elevation – I was ready to go another 10. I was ready to go,” he added.

LATEST NEWS

Conor McGregor

Conor McGregor is Leaving the UFC According to Tony Ferguson

0
Ferguson claims that UFC lightweight champion Conor McGregor will soon depart the promotion in search of pastures new "El Cucuy" recently told Fox Sports that he...

Michael Bisping Is ‘Sidestepping’ Yoel Romero According to Malki Kawa

0
Kawa feels that Bisping is intentionally keeping Romero at arm's length in order to pursue a fight with Georges St-Pierre Dana White recently stated that...
video

Anderson Silva’s Family Enjoyed his Special UFC 208 Walkout

0
Many were upset that Anderson Silva ditched his customary walkout song at UFC 208, but those closest to "The Spider" were not among them. Silva's...
Derrick Lewis

UFC Rankings: Derrick Lewis Climbs Another Position

0
Derrick Lewis moved up a spot to seventh in the latest official UFC rankings following his finish of Travis Browne. With the loss, Browne dropped...
video

Former UFC Champions Junior Dos Santos, Fabricio Werdum Continue Verbal Battle

0
They might not be competing against one another at UFC 211 this May, but the verbal warfare between former UFC heavyweight champions Junior dos...