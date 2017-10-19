Ferguson Receives Second Belt In Under 3 Weeks

For the second time in just under 3 weeks, UFC Lightweight Tony Ferguson received a belt last night. This time, it was his black belt, from highly esteemed Jiu-Jitsu coach Eddie Bravo.

While Bravo is approaching 40 black belts under his tutelage, last night seemed special for both men. In the Instagram post below Bravo speaks to giving Ferguson the black belt he received from Jean Jaacques Machado back in 2003.

The day I got back to Jean Jacques Academy after 2003 ADCC, he gave me the black belt off his waist. Tonight I gave it to @tonyfergusonxt A post shared by Eddie Bravo (@eddiebravo10) on Oct 18, 2017 at 10:09pm PDT

PDT

I think it is safe to say that October is a month that Tony Ferguson will never forget. Pair this promotion with the fact he beat Kevin Lee for the interim title on October 7th and try to find someone doing better.

