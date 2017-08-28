Fernando Gonzalez Admits Weight Issues Hold Him Back From Title Shot

By
Fernando Quiles Jr.
-
Fernando Gonzalez
Image Credit: Bellator MMA/Spike

Fernando Gonzalez believes he can make a run at championship gold, but there’s an issue that must be solved first.

Gonzalez is coming off a third-round submission victory over Brennan Ward. “The Menifee Maniac” has now won two straight bouts. He’s gone 7-1 in his last eight outings.

The bout was going to be contested at a catchweight of 178 pounds. Gonzalez ended up missing weight. Speaking to MMAJunkie.com, it’s an issue that he’s well aware of:

“There’s one thing that I have to prove to everybody, and that’s that I can make the weight. There were some issues that happened; I’m not going to completely say it’s at fault. But at the same time, I’ve got to plan for things that are going to go wrong.”

He went on to say that he’s trying to hit the right weight to prove he can be consistent.

“I’m going to get down to 180, 185 (in camp) so these guys know that I’m serious about this. It’s the only thing that’s kind of hanging over me right now is that I can’t make the weight, or that I haven’t made that weight. So I’m going out there to prove that first.”

