Fernando Gonzalez: ‘I’m Pretty Sure Michael Page Knew he Lost Our Fight’

Fernando Gonzalez is convinced he should’ve been awarded the victory in his fight with Michael Page back in Nov. 2016.

“The Menifee Maniac” fell short in a split decision loss to Page at Bellator 165. Page now fights Derek Anderson at Bellator 179 on May 19. Gonzalez competes this Friday night (March 3) inside the WinStar World Casino in Thackerville, Oklahoma against Brandon Girtz.

Gonzalez hasn’t forgotten about his fight with Page. He feels he did enough to earn the nod (via MMAJunkie.com):

“I felt I won the fight. I think I could have done a little bit more, like as far as my leg kicks to slow him down. He was completely running from me in the third, but I figured I’d have him gassed out by the third to be able to put him away, and I just didn’t do enough leg kicks to slow him down.”

The Californian welterweight took things a step further. When it comes to a rematch, Gonzalez believes Page is hightailing it: