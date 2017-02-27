Fernando Gonzalez: ‘I’m Pretty Sure Michael Page Knew he Lost Our Fight’

By
Fernando Quiles Jr.
-
0
Fernando Gonzalez
Image Credit: Bellator MMA/Spike

Fernando Gonzalez is convinced he should’ve been awarded the victory in his fight with Michael Page back in Nov. 2016.

“The Menifee Maniac” fell short in a split decision loss to Page at Bellator 165. Page now fights Derek Anderson at Bellator 179 on May 19. Gonzalez competes this Friday night (March 3) inside the WinStar World Casino in Thackerville, Oklahoma against Brandon Girtz.

Gonzalez hasn’t forgotten about his fight with Page. He feels he did enough to earn the nod (via MMAJunkie.com):

“I felt I won the fight. I think I could have done a little bit more, like as far as my leg kicks to slow him down. He was completely running from me in the third, but I figured I’d have him gassed out by the third to be able to put him away, and I just didn’t do enough leg kicks to slow him down.”

The Californian welterweight took things a step further. When it comes to a rematch, Gonzalez believes Page is hightailing it:

“We’re in the cage, and he’s asking me for a rematch, so I’m pretty sure he knew he lost the fight. But as soon as he got the nod, he was like, ‘Uh, I’m going to take the money and run.’ That’s basically what he said, even at the press conference. ‘Oh, we’re going to just go ahead and move forward.’ Yeah, you know you got your ass whipped, dude. You’re running for dear life. I’m sorry. You didn’t win that fight.”

