Fernando Gonzalez Rallies to Submit Brennan Ward

Fernando Gonzalez was down two rounds against Brennan Ward, but it didn’t matter.

Ward scored a takedown with Gonzalez’s back against the fence. Gonzalez got back to his feet quickly. He landed a kick to the body. In the second round, Ward again went to the takedowns. He landed a combination as his opponent got back up. Another body kick was there for Gonzalez. Ward scored another takedown as the round came to an end.

Ward went for a takedown in the first minute of the final round, but got caught in a guillotine. Gonzalez forced the tap.

Final Result: Fernando Gonzalez def. Brennan Ward via submission (guillotine choke) – R3, 1:02