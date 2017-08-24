Fernando Gonzalez Says Patience is Key to Victory at Bellator 182

Fernando Gonzalez may not throw caution to the wind tomorrow night (Aug. 25).

Gonzalez is set to face Brennan Ward inside the Turning Stone Casino in Verona, NY. The bout will be the co-main event of Bellator 182. “The Menifee Maniac” is hoping to win his second straight bout. It may not be easy as Ward has gone 5-2 in his last seven bouts and is a knockout artist.

Speaking to MMAMania.com, Gonzalez said the key to success will be patience:

“I honestly believe some of these guys are just rushing too much. For me, I don’t mind taking it to the distance because I know eventually I’m going to have to fight a title shot, and I need to be ready for a fourth and fifth round. If you’ve never fought in that fourth and fifth it’s like hitting a brick wall. You have to have that experience and have to have the knowledge to be able to go that distance. I think it’s in their just in their style to rush it.”