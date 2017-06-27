Fight Card for UFC 213: Nunes vs. Shevchenko Set

By
Dana Becker
-

The fight card for July’s UFC 213 event is now complete, as former lightweight champion Anthony Pettis and Jim Miller will open the pay-per-view main card.

After Pettis-Miller, former heavyweight champion Fabricio Werdum takes on Alistair Overeem for a third time, while ex-welterweight titleholder Robbie Lawler returns to meet Donald Cerrone.

The co-main and main event are both title fights, as Yoel Romero and Robert Whittaker collide over the interim middleweight belt, while Amanda Nunes defends his bantamweight title vs. Valentina Shevchenko.

Travis Browne-Oleksiy Oliynyk headlines the FOX Sports 1 prelims.

Below is the complete fight card:

MAIN CARD (PPV/10 p.m. ET)

UFC Female Bantamweight Championship
Amanda Nunes (c) vs. Valentina Shevchenko

Interim UFC Middleweight Championship
Robert Whittaker vs. Yoel Romero

• Welterweight: Robbie Lawler vs. Donald Cerrone

• Heavyweight: Fabricio Werdum vs. Alistair Overeem

• Lightweight: Jim Miller vs. Anthony Pettis

PRELIMINARY CARD (FOX Sports 1/8 p.m. ET)

• Heavyweight: Travis Browne vs. Oleksiy Oliynyk

• Welterweight: Brian Camozzi vs. Chad Laprise

• Heavyweight: Daniel Omielanczuk vs. Curtis Blaydes

• Welterweight: Jordan Mein vs. Belal Muhammad

PRELIMINARY CARD (UFC Fight Pass/7 p.m. ET)

• Bantamweight: Douglas Silva de Andrade vs. Rob Font

• Middleweight: Thiago Santos vs. Gerald Meerschaert

Latest MMA News

Brent Primus

Bellator Boss on Board with Brent Primus-Michael Chandler Rematch

0
Brent Primus took advantage of his opportunity this past weekend at Bellator NYC: Sonnen vs. Silva, defeating Michael Chandler and becoming the new lightweight...
video

UFC Winner Jared Gordon to Artem Lobov: ‘I Would Crush Him’

0
Jared Gordon had a spectacular debut at UFC Fight Night 112 this past weekend, scoring a second round finish of Michel Quinones. Gordon, who...
video

Fight Card for UFC 213: Nunes vs. Shevchenko Set

0
The fight card for July's UFC 213 event is now complete, as former lightweight champion Anthony Pettis and Jim Miller will open the pay-per-view...
Scott Coker

Scott Coker Says UFC’s Reebok Deal Should be Against Labor Laws

0
Bellator President Scott Coker isn't a fan of the Ultimate Fighting Championship's (UFC) deal with Reebok. The UFC is the top mixed martial arts organization,...
Tim Boetsch

Tim Boetsch on Johny Hendricks Missing Weight: ‘It Speaks to His Professionalism’

0
Tim Boetsch questions the professionalism of Johny Hendricks. Boetsch earned a TKO victory over "Bigg Rigg" at UFC Fight Night 112. The story going into...
Dominick Reyes

Dominick Reyes Talks About His ‘Perfect’ UFC Debut

0
Dominick Reyes is feeling good about his future in the Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC). This past Saturday night (June 25), Reyes made his UFC debut...
Carla Esparza

Carla Esparza is in no Rush to Get Back in Title Hunt

0
Carla Esparza isn't clamoring for another shot at gold just yet. Esparza is the inaugural Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) strawweight champion. She lost the title...
Megan Anderson

Megan Anderson Discusses The State of UFC Women’s Featherweight Division

0
Megan Anderson has given her take on the Ultimate Fighting Championship's (UFC) women's featherweight division. Anderson will battle Cris Cyborg for the vacant women's 145-pound...
UFC Fight Night 112

UFC Fight Night 112 Medical Suspensions: Six Fighters Shelved 180 Days

0
The medical suspensions for UFC Fight Night 112 are here. Michael Chiesa took on Kevin Lee in the main event of UFC Fight Night 112....
Dennis Siver

Dennis Siver Talks Victory Over B.J. Penn, Says Knockdown Was Good For Him

0
Dennis Siver is satisfied with his victory over B.J. Penn. Last night (June 25) Siver took on Penn in the UFC Fight Night 112 main...
Load more