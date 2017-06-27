Fight Card for UFC 213: Nunes vs. Shevchenko Set

The fight card for July’s UFC 213 event is now complete, as former lightweight champion Anthony Pettis and Jim Miller will open the pay-per-view main card.

After Pettis-Miller, former heavyweight champion Fabricio Werdum takes on Alistair Overeem for a third time, while ex-welterweight titleholder Robbie Lawler returns to meet Donald Cerrone.

The co-main and main event are both title fights, as Yoel Romero and Robert Whittaker collide over the interim middleweight belt, while Amanda Nunes defends his bantamweight title vs. Valentina Shevchenko.

Travis Browne-Oleksiy Oliynyk headlines the FOX Sports 1 prelims.

Below is the complete fight card:

MAIN CARD (PPV/10 p.m. ET)

UFC Female Bantamweight Championship

Amanda Nunes (c) vs. Valentina Shevchenko

Interim UFC Middleweight Championship

Robert Whittaker vs. Yoel Romero

• Welterweight: Robbie Lawler vs. Donald Cerrone

• Heavyweight: Fabricio Werdum vs. Alistair Overeem

• Lightweight: Jim Miller vs. Anthony Pettis

PRELIMINARY CARD (FOX Sports 1/8 p.m. ET)

• Heavyweight: Travis Browne vs. Oleksiy Oliynyk

• Welterweight: Brian Camozzi vs. Chad Laprise

• Heavyweight: Daniel Omielanczuk vs. Curtis Blaydes

• Welterweight: Jordan Mein vs. Belal Muhammad

PRELIMINARY CARD (UFC Fight Pass/7 p.m. ET)

• Bantamweight: Douglas Silva de Andrade vs. Rob Font

• Middleweight: Thiago Santos vs. Gerald Meerschaert