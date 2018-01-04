Fight Card Set for UFC Fight Night 124: Stephens vs. Choi

The lineup is now set for UFC Fight Night 124, as eight bouts will air live on FOX Sports 1.

Set for January 14 from the Scottrade Center in St. Louis, the special Sunday card features Jeremy Stephens vs. Dooho Choi.

Also on the main card will be Vitor Belfort-Uriah Hall, Paige VanZant-Jessica Rose-Clark and Kamaru Usman-Emil Weber Meek.

Michael Johnson, a native of St. Louis, headlines the FS1 prelims against Darren Elkins.

All the action starts on UFC Fight Pass with five planned bouts, including three female fights.

Below is the complete fight card:

MAIN CARD (FOX Sports 1/10 p.m. ET)

• Featherweight: Jeremy Stephens vs. Doo Ho Choi

• Middleweight: Vitor Belfort vs. Uriah Hall

• Female Flyweight: Paige VanZant vs. Jessica Rose-Clark

• Welterweight: Kamaru Usman vs. Emil Weber Meek

PRELIMINARY CARD (FOX Sports 1/8 p.m. ET)

• Featherweight: Darren Elkins vs. Michael Johnson

• Lightweight: James Krause vs. Alex White

• Lightweight: Marco Polo Reyes vs Matt Frevola

• Welterweight: Zak Cummings vs. Thiago Alves

PRELIMINARY CARD (UFC Fight Pass/6 p.m. ET)

• Female Flyweight: Jessica Eye vs. Kalindra Faria

• Female Bantamweight: Talita Bernardo vs. Irene Aldana

• Strawweight: Danielle Taylor vs. JJ Aldrich

• Featherweight: Mike Santiago vs. Mads Burnell

• Bantamweight: Kyung Ho Kang vs. Guido Cannetti