UFC 210 Free Fight: Daniel Cormier vs Anthony Johnson 1

Daniel Cormier and Anthony Johnson 2 will headline UFC 210 on April 8th lin Buffalo, New York with the UFC light heavyweight title on the line.

The two biggest names currently active in the UFC’S 205-pound division are set to go head to head in an explosive rematch for the title. Current champion Daniel Cormier’s strength and much-lauded wrestling abilities will clash with contender Anthony “Rumble” Johnson’s awesome knockout power, in what should be an interesting nod to the old adage: “styles make fights”.

The event sees the UFC return to Buffalo, New York for the first time in almost 12 years. UFC 7 in 1995 was headlined by a bout between MMA legends Ken Shamrock vs Oleg Taktarov. UFC 210 is also notable for being only the second card in the state of New York since N.Y lifted its ban on MMA in 2016.

Both men previously squared off in May 2015 at UFC 187 for the title which was made vacant following Jon Jones’ ban from the sport. To avoid spoilers for anyone unaware of the result, or who did not get to see the full fight first time around, the video is available to watch in full, above.